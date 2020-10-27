Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Blessing Shine Agbomadzi signs for Israeli club

Black Princesses defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi

Black Princesses defender, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has signed for Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Israeli Women's League.



Agbomadzi, 19, signed a two-year contract after reaching an agreement with the club.



She has joined them from Ghana Women's Premier League club, Sea Lions where she established herself as a formidable defender.



Agbomadzi was part of the 31 players invited to Black Princesses camp ahead of the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying matches.



The Ghana Football Association broke camp earlier this week after FIFA called off the games.

