Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

‘Blame yourself’ - Polo tells Edward Odoom

Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, has said that under-fire coach Edward Nii Odoom has himself to blame following the club’s abysmal start to the season.



The Phobians have endured a tough start to the campaign after recording just one point from a possible six.



They drew their first game 2-2 at home to Ashanti Gold before suffering a slim margin defeat to Inter Allies and now sit bottom on the league log.



Speaking shortly after their loss to Inter Allies, Coach Edward Nii Odoom threw his players under the bus, blaming their wastefulness upfront for the result.



Eventually, the club has reacted with a change in the technical department; former coach Kosta Papic has taken charge of the reins with Asare Bediako and Odoom handed deputy roles. Odoom also has another task of handling the club’s junior teams.



Speaking to Kumasi based Silver FM in an interview on the issue, Mohammed Polo stated that Odoom dug his own pit.



“In modern football, Coaches play 60% and the players play the remaining 40%. During our time, we played 70% and the coaches added up the 30% because of the quality of the players,” Polo told Silver FM.



“So if you are a Coach, you’re supposed to add quality to your players. That is how they’ll play for you. Whatever you teach them is what they deliver for you. Whatever you teach in training has to reflect in a match form."



“He is the Coach who started with the team last year, then you continued with them. You had pre-season training with them before this league started, so what else."



“If you’re not performing, you have to blame yourself, you had all the chance and you have no excuse,” Mohammed Polo ended.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.