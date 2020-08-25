Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Blame Hearts of Oak management for Joseph Esso’s departure - Mohammed Polo

MD of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore

Black Stars hero, Mohammed Polo, has said Accra Hearts of Oak's management and the board should take full responsibility for the exit of star striker Joseph Esso.



Joseph Esso parted ways with the Phobians after negotiations to extend his contract broke down.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs striker was released together with four others; Bernard Arthur, Christopher Bonney, Benjamin Agyare and Abubakar Traore last week.



It had been reported that Esso had requested for a one-year contract extension which management of the club refused.



Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Frederick Moore also disclosed that Esso and his agent were not truthful with the facts they presented to the media on his exit from the club.



According to Polo, who earned a legendary status in Ghana football during his playing days with the Phobians, the management of Accra Hearts of Oak failed to execute their job well during their negotiations with the player and his entourage.



"You can't blame Esso for leaving Hearts of Oak, if the management were proactive, he would have stayed,” the Dribbling Magician intimated on Akoma FM



“I disagree with anyone who says Hearts gave Esso a platform to stardom so he should have stayed, he has proven his value and so he deserved some recognition.”



"You can't blame the player, any other player would have done same.”

