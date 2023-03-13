Blacko pays tribute to Atsu during Dubai performance

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: etvghana.com

As many fans of Christian Atsu around the world pay glowing tribute to him, rapper Black Sherif has also weighed in.



Black Sherif became the first Ghanaian actor to rock the international stage of the Wireless Festival which happened in Dubai, and he sure made his presence impactful.



Not only did he blow the minds of the audiences, but he also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Atsu.



Atsu’s name and jersey number were played across the background screen throughout his energizing performance.



Though he did not make mention of Atsu, Ghanaians understood and appreciated his kind gesture.



Social media has been filled with goodwill messages for Blacko, as he is otherwise known for constantly putting Ghana on the global map.



Watch the video below:



