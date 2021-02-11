Soccer News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black goalkeepers are better than the whites - Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah

Razak Brimah, goalkeeper

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah argues that African goalkeepers are better than their white counterparts in association football.



The Deportivo Linares goalkeeper made this comment in an interview with Spanish news outlet Marca in comparing the quality and abilities of African goalkeepers to the whites.



“I am so glad to be a black goalkeeper. I honestly think we are better than white goalkeepers. There are those who fail more than we do. We are improving and we are becoming more. Before, it was Kameni and few others,” Razak told Marca.



Razak Brimah who was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper under former coach Avram Grant said he is enjoying a good season with Spanish third-tier side Deportivo Linares.



“My club is a very humble one, we are all hard-working. It’s nice to play here. They pay me at the end of every month and that is most important.



He has made 13 appearances for Deportivo Linares in the Segunda Division B in the ongoing campaign.



Razak Brimah was voted the best goalkeeper in the Spanish fourth-tier last season after the league was truncated.



The 33-year-old conceded just 13 goals in 24 games which is an average of 0.5417 goals per game.



Brimah won the Zamora Trophy for his exploits.