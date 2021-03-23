Black Stars wrap up tough training ahead of departure for South Africa game

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor trained with a full house as the team continued with preparations for the AFCON doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome.



Six foreign-based players who arrived on Monday night from their base in Europe, Baba Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt were involved in the team's training on Tuesday morning.



Akonnor took the players through tactics and conditioning in a two-hour session as the team prepares to depart to Johannesburg, South Africa for the game on Thursday.



Ghana coach Akonnor has named a 26-man squad for the trip to South Africa without the Ayew brothers and Thomas Partey due to COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine regulations.



The three key players are expected to join the team for the Sao Tome game in Accra.



Ghana will play South Africa on Thursday, March 25 in Johannesburg, before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in Accra on March 29.