Black Stars wrap up preparations for Liberia game on September 12

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

All is set for Ghana to take on Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12.



The Ghana senior national team nicknamed the Black Stars are taking on the Lone Stars in an international friendly match in this international break.



The match comes five days after Ghana played the final match in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In a game against the Central African Republic played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Ghana came from behind to secure a 2-1 win.



That win ensured that Ghana topped Group E to book a place at next year’s continental tournament in Ivory Coast.



After that game, the Black Stars returned to Accra and have been training as part of preparations for the friendly against Liberia.



On Monday evening, the Black Stars held a final training session and are now ready to take on the opponent.



