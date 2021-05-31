Black Stars winger Tariqe Fosu secures Premier League football with Brentford

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian international winger, Tariqe Fosu secured English Premier League football with his team Brentford FC after beating Swansea City AFC in the Championship Playoffs final.



The Ghanaian forward was an unused substitute as his side secured promotion into the top-flight of England leagues after defeating Welsh side Swansea City AFC at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Ivan Toney converted a spot-kick on the 10th-minute mark following a foul in the box to give the Bees an early advantage over the Jack Army’s.



Ten minutes later, Emiliano Marcondes scored the second and the vital goal for Brentford FC who held their grounds after going up by two goals in the first half to secure top-flight football for the first time in 74 years in the club’s history.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian this season played 41 matches in the English Championship for the Bees and scored four goals and provided three assists.



Fosu for the first time in his career will enjoy top-flight football when the 2021-22 English Premier League kicks off with his team Brentford FC after missing out last season in the final.