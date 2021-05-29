Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu eulogize Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu has eulogized former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan and the substantive captain Andre Ayew for their good counsel they offered him during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



According to the player, their words of wisdom has immensely helped him in his life till date.



The 26-year-old winger currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al Fayhia who he has helped gain promotion to the elite division.



"The advice I took from @ASAMOAH_GYAN3and @AyewAndre before and after the 2019 Afcon has really helped me till date …Am much grateful to them..Always good to seek advice from good leaders in the game" he tweeted.



Owusu was part of the Black Stars squad along with the aforementioned duo that reached the round of 16 in the 2019AFCON in Egypt.



He has scored 11 goals and provided 7 assists in 18 matches for Al Fayhia this season.



Owusu is part of the Black Stars quad that will play in the two friendlies next month against Morocco and Ivory Coast.