Black Stars winger Osman Bukari donates to hometown club Okwawu United

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars and Red Star Belgrade winger, Osman Bukari, has made a generous donation to his hometown club, Okwawu United. The exact amount of the donation has not been disclosed.



Bukari, who hails from Kwahu, urged the players of Okwawu United to remain dedicated and strive towards qualifying for the Division One League (DOL) and eventually reaching the Ghana Premier League.



In a show of gratitude on behalf of the team, Ernest Asare, the Deputy Captain of Okwawu United, expressed appreciation for Bukari's gesture. Asare also conveyed his optimism that the club would be able to reclaim its former glory with the support of their fellow countryman.



During his visit to the training grounds, Osman Bukari met with the players as they prepared for their upcoming Middle League match, which is a crucial step towards their DOL aspirations.



The 24-year-old has had a fantastic first season at Red Star Belgrade, scoring 12 goals in the Serbia league as they claimed a double; winning the league and the cup.