Black Stars will rediscover lost form – Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ex-Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is confident the Black Stars will rediscover their lost form.



The Black Stars have been criticized for their poor showing in recent times after consecutive defeats in international friendlies.



On Tuesday, Ghana lost 4-0 to the United States in an international friendly. The first half’s 4-0 deficit was the most goals conceded by the four time African champions in any match.



The 72 hours prior, Ghana had been beaten 2-0 by Mexico in another friendly in Charlotte.



In his first assessment of the team, Agyeman Badu expressed optimism for the future.



”It’s very worrisome, very troublesome where we are heading to but I’m really optimistic that for what I think has happened in these two games the coach (Chris Hughton) has seen what he needs to do, what he needs to react on.”



”I’m very optimistic that from next month the team will start gelling well and try to do well and if he (the coach) can add a bit of experienced players to the team I think it will help.” he said.



The defeats mean Ghana have won just two out of seven matches under new coach Chris Hughton.



The Black Stars will face Madagascar and Comoros on November 13 and 21 respectively in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



Ghana has been drawn against Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group C for next year’s tournament and has.