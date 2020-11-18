Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Black Stars will qualify to AFCON 2021 – CK Akonnor assures Ghanaians

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has assured Ghanaians that the team will qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, scheduled for 2022 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the continental showpiece with two games to spare, hit a snag, as Sudan defeated the Black Stars by a lone goal at the Al-Hilal Sports Stadium in Omdurman on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



Ghana will now have to win either of their games with São Tomé and Príncipe and South Africa before they can book their qualification for the tournament.



Despite the team’s inability to qualify before the last round of games, coach Akonnor has assured Ghanaians that Ghana will be among the 24 teams that will feature in the next Africa Cup of Nations.



“What I can say is we’ll learn from the mistakes we’ve made and of course in March we have two matches coming on.



“I strongly believe and I can assure Ghanaians that we’ll do our best to qualify,” coach Charles Akonnor said after the death of Sudan.

