Black Stars will end Afcon trophy drought soon - Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda is convinced that the Black Stars will end the country’s 38 years trophyless jinx soon.



The Black Stars after winning the 1982 Afcon in Libya have struggled to annex any major trophy.



The country has come close in winning the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.



However, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] after awarding CK Akonnor a two-year deal as the head coach of the Black Stars has tasked him to win the next edition of Africa’s most prestigious tournament.



And according to the former Ashgold shot-stopper, the Black Stars will soon win the Afcon.



“Sometimes you have to understand the supporters because they love the Black Stars and want to see them win a trophy but this is football and it is unpredictable,” he told Metro TV.



“The team have come close but I am convinced that the Black Stars will win a trophy soon. We have to keep on believing and support the team in any situation.



“We the players always want to win but I believe the team will end the trophyless jinx soon,” he added.

