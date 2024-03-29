Black Stars will continue to disappoint if right things are not done – Herbert Mensah

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran sports administrator, Hebert Mensah, has questioned the chain of developing football in Ghana over the years.



He believes developing football through shortcuts will continue to bring disappointment to the country like it happened in Ivory Coast where the Black Stars failed to win a single game and were kicked out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



This year’s group stage exit was Ghana’s second in a row after also getting eliminated in the one prior in Cameroon.



“Is it football that you have a problem? You failed at the Africa Cup of Nations and you have an interesting penalty and then you are in the World Cup,” Mensah said at a press conference during the African Games on how to develop sports in Africa.



“If you go through that means you will always be in the situation whereby you will go to Ivory Coast and you will be disappointed.”



Ghana’s form since then has not improved, with the Black Stars winning just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.