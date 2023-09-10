Black Stars will come good with time under Chris Hughton - Nii Odartey Lamptey

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey beleives the senior national team, the Black Stars will come good with time under Chris Hughton.



His comment comes following Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.



Ghana on Thursday recorded a 2-1 win over Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group E game of the qualifiers.



Chris Hughton and his charges fought back to record the win with goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah after Louis Mafouta broke the deadlock for the away side in the early moment of the game.



Lamptey, who won the U-17 Fifa World Cup beleives the team needs time to develop under Chris Hughton.



He also reiterated that the current playing body will come good.



"The boys clearly need time, I know Mohammed Kudus will always deliver. Antoine Semenyo is a talent and I have been monitoring him in England, a key player for Bournemouth," he told Takoradi-based West Gold FM.



"CAR came with a game plan but I think the technical team did so well with a good good response. We should be easy on the boys, they will come good," he added.



Ghana will discover the 2023 AFCON group opponents on October 12.



The Black Stars who are chasing to end the country's 41 years trophy drought will hope to annex the ultimate.