You are here: HomeSports2022 10 19Article 1646018

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars will come good - Tony Baffoe allays fears ahead of 2022 World Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Former Black Stars defender, Anthony Baffoe Former Black Stars defender, Anthony Baffoe

Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe is optimistic that Ghana will come good at the World Cup after a poor international break performance.

The Black Stars lost 3-0 to Brazil and beat Nicaragua 1-0 in the two games they played during the September break.

Regarding the Brazil defeat, the ex-CAF deputy general secretary commended the team's second-half performance.

"We lost 3-0 to Brazil, but I feel we did well in the second half tactically," Baffoe said

While talking about the Nicaragua win, Baffoe was of total confidence that the technical team would present a competitive starting team for Ghana's last friendly and the World Cup opener against Portugal.

"Against Nicaragua, we did well, there's still room for improvement, but I know the technical team is meeting steadily to get the right starting XI, first of all for the warm-up match against Switzerland and then the first match against Portugal in Qatar."

The Black Stars will play Switzerland on November 17 before the World Cup group opener against Portugal in a week's time.

Ghana has been paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.


EE/KPE