Black Stars train ahead of Sudan trip

Black Stars train ahead of Sudan trip on Tuesday, November, 17

The Black Stars held training on Saturday, November 14, 2020, as the team continues preparation ahead of the trip to Sudan for the second leg of the AFCON qualifier.



Two more players joined the team in training this afternoon to increase the number in camp to twenty-two.



Majeed Ashimeru and Jeffrey Schlupp both arrived on Saturday and joined the rest of the squad in training this afternoon.



Ghana defeated Sudan 2-0 in Cape Coast last Thursday to maintain a firm grip on the top spot in Group C, and a win in Omdurman will seal qualification to the Nations Cup in 2022.



Coach Charles Akonnor and assistant David Duncan led the team through rigorous exercises as they make sure the players are fit for the second leg.





