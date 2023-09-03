Black Stars to start camping on September 4 for C.A.R match

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars will open camping on Monday, September 4, 2023, as part of preparations for their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic, scheduled for September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Coach Chris Hughton officially announced his 25-man squad for the upcoming match on Saturday, intensifying the anticipation for this crucial encounter.



Injury concerns are casting shadows over Ghana's preparations, as some key players, such as Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey, are set to miss the game. These setbacks were confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.



The squad is expected to start arriving at the training camp on Monday, September 4, marking the beginning of focused preparations for the must-win fixture.



Currently, Ghana sits atop Group E with an impressive nine points, holding a one-point lead over Angola and a two-point advantage over the Central African Republic. Madagascar is positioned at the bottom of the group with two points to their name.



With a berth at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast on the line, the Black Stars need just a single point from this encounter to secure their qualification, making this match all the more crucial for the national team's aspirations.



