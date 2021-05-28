Black Stars to start camping on Friday, May 28

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

• Daniel Amartey has reportedly touched down in Ghana to begin camping



• Coach Charles Akonnor has named a 30-man squad for the two games



• Black Stars will play against Morocco on June 8



The Black Stars of Ghana will start camping for the June friendly games today Friday, May 28, 2021, in Cape Coast.



Ghana will engage the Atlas Lions on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat, Morocco before playing Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12 at the Cape Coast stadium.



The friendly games are to replace the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was shifted to September by CAF some weeks ago.



The Black Stars were due to host Ethiopia on June 4 and play South Africa four days later. But these Group G qualifying fixtures will now be honoured on September 4 and 9 in Cape Coast and Johannesburg respectively.



Below is the full squad for the friendly games:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal)



Left back: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes)



Right-back: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC)



Centre back: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC)



Midfield: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca)



Left Wing: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC)



Right Wing: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland)



Forward: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).



