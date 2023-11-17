Black Stars to observe a minute silence for Raphael Dwamena during Madagascar match

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars will have a minute silence in memory of late Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena.



Dwamena lost his life while playing for Egnitia in the Albanian league during a match against Partizani Tirana on Saturday, November 11, 2023.



The distressing incident occurred in the 24th minute of the game, capturing the sudden collapse of the player. Despite immediate efforts from teammates and medical professionals, Dwamena could not be revived.



Ahead of Ghana’s match against Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the Ghana Football Association’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Tswum confirmed that FIFA has approved of Ghana’s decision to hold a minute silence before the start of the match for the late Ghanaian striker.



“As regards the program to honour him, we officially wrote to FIFA to seek their approval and FIFA has positively responded to our request so we shall have one-minute silence in his honour before kick-off,” Henry Asante Tswum said.



The late Raphael Dwamena made nine appearances for Ghana, scoring twice during his international career.







