Black Stars to hold first training in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 21

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars will on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, hold their first training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi ahead of their game against Angola.



The Black Stars on Thursday, March 23, will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their matchday 3 game in the ongoing 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



25 players were invited for this encounter by coach Chris Hughton and his technical team and according to reports, 11 of them are already in town and have reported to camp.



The remaining 14 players are expected to arrive in Ghana by the close of Monday, March 20 before the team will travel from Accra to Kumasi to prepare for the game.



The Black Stars after hosting Angola on March 23 in Kumasi will travel to Luanda for the return leg encounter of the AFCON qualifiers on March 27, 2023, to face the Palancras Negras.



Ghana and Angola are tied on 4 points after 1 victory and a draw each after two games in Group F.



Meanwhile, Chris Hughton was on Monday, March 20, 2023, unveiled as the new Black Stars coach by the Ghana Football Association.















JE/KPE