Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars to begin training in Accra on Monday ahead of Bafana clash

Akonnor has named a preliminary squad for the game

Black Stars of Ghana will begin training on Monday in Accra ahead of upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.



Coach C.K Akonnors named a 32-man home based squad on Friday to commence preparation for next month’s AFCON qualifier.



The players will move to camp on Monday to begin preparations before the team will later be joined by other foreign based players for the two qualifiers.



The Stars will take on the Bafana Bafana in round five of the qualifiers before tackling Sao Tome and Principe in the final qualifier.



The Black Stars are tied on 9 points at the top of the standings in Group C after four matches with two games left.



Below are the players expected to commence camping on Monday:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Bawa Lord Martey (Elmina Sharks), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)



Central Defenders: Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)



Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs)



Defensive Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Michael Otou (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)



Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)



Strikers: Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC), Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa)