Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Black Stars technical team to depart to Turkey on Sunday ahead of Mali friendly

Head of Black Stars technical team, Charles Kwabla Akonnor

The Black Stars technical team headed by Charles Kwabla Akonnor is set to depart to Turkey on Sunday 4 October 2019 ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against Mali on October 9, 2020, Happy Sports has gathered.



Ghana will take on Mali in this international friendly game as part of preparations ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.



This will be CK Akonnor’s first official game as head coach of the Black Stars and that of the newly constituted technical team.



Below is the new composition of the technical team that will make the trip to Antayla, Turkey on Sunday.



Najawu Issah – Goalkeepers Coach



Dr. Christ Adomoako – Team Doctor



Henry Martey – Welfare Officer



S. K. Ankomah – Masseur



George Nii Anum Amasa – Masseur



Daniel Yankey – Equipment Officer



Suleman Zampa – Equipment Officer



Below is CK Akonnor’s 23-man squad for the friendly against Mali



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg), Richard Ati Zigi (St. Gallen), Razak Abalora (Unattached)



Defenders: Benson Anang (Zilina FC), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Club), Yakubu Mohammed (Azam FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes). Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Kassim Nuhu (Hoffenheim).



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Bernard Mensah (Besiktas), Baba Iddrisu (RCD Mallorca).



Attackers/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Shmona), Jefferey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC), Kamal Deen (Nordsjaelland SC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax SC).

