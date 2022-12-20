Black Stars technical team must be overhauled after poor World Cup performance - Kim Grant

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kim Grant says the Black Stars technical team needs an overhaul after a disappointing performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana suffered elimination at the group phase with just three points and finished at the bottom of Group H.



Following the country's poor performance, Otto Addo, who was the head coach for the side resigned from his role.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] are yet to appoint a new trainer for the side.



But Kim Grant insists that the Black Stars' technical direction needs to be overhauled to set the team on the right path.



"Black Stars need new technical direction, there should be a complete overhaul," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



"There should be a 5-10 years plan for development both local and international. Infrastructure, scouting, and sports science should be looked at, video also needs to be looked at as to how far we will go with everything.



"I think we can do a lot much better as you saw for Morocco, Senegal and Cameroon because there is a lot of development going on and for that matter, there should a strategic plan for Ghana football for ten years," he added.



Thomas Tuchel, Chris Hughton, George Boateng among other coaches have been linked to the vacant job.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



