Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars technical team leaves to Turkey today for Mali, Qatar friendlies

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor and his assistant, David Duncan

The technical team of the Black Stars led by coach Charles Akonnor will be travelling to Turkey today, Sunday, October 4, 2020, for the friendly games.



Akonnor and his team will leave Ghana by the close of the day for the games against Mali and Qatar. Both games will take place in Antalya.



They will be joined by the invited players latest by Tuesday, October, 6 to start preparing for the games.



The Black Stars will take on Mali on October 9 before facing off with Asian side Qatar on October 12, 2020.



This will be Akonnor’s first games since his appointment in January. His debut delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Below is the new composition of the technical team making the trip:



Najawu Issah – Goalkeepers Coach



Dr Christ Adomoako – Team Doctor



Henry Martey – Welfare Officer



S. K. Ankomah – Masseur



George Nii Anum Amasa – Masseur



Daniel Yankey – Equipment Officer



Suleman Zampa – Equipment Officer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.