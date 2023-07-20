Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow clears air on Otto Addo comment

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Team manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow has clarified his Otto Addo comment, saying he never said Black Stars would have been better off if the latter had stayed.



Shardow who has come under intense pressure has accused 3FM for setting him up for a public backlash.



The reputable media house recently released a video on social media, where Shardow claimed Otto Addo would have improved the Black Stars following their recent struggles.



But the General Manager of Dreams FC has denied as he believes the media house took a fraction of the sentence he made but not the full statement.



“There is a trend now, after speaking, a portion will be taken out and shared. I would have loved for you to call the producers of 3FM to also come clear about this.



” What happened? I went there for 2 hours interview and we talked about the changes at the technical team. I said that if he (Otoo Addo) had stayed it would have helped considering the fact that he went to the world cup and would have corrected his faults but nonetheless we are lucky because Chris Hughton who is now in charge was also part of the technical team.” He said.



“But unfortunately, the videos that came out it’s only a part of the interview. If the full version had come out people would have gotten a clearer understanding.



“It is quite painful. That’s why sometimes when we are called for interviews some of us drag our feet. I have called them (3FM) and they have now released the full version.



“I did not say I miss him (Otto Addo). What I said was in relation to continuity.



“My bosses were concerned and they wanted to examine the facts of the Issue. Chris Hughton did not call me over that. I reported it to him and he understands. He is not interested in that.” Ameenu concluded.