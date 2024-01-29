Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shadow breaks silence after AFCON 2023 failure

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shadow has broken his silence following the team's disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



Ghana bowed out at the group stage after failing to win any of their group games. The West Africa powerhouse drew two games and suffered a defeat against, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.



The West Africa powerhouse has now failed to progress to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece having last exited at the group stage during AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon.



“I’ve known for long that the AFCON is perhaps the toughest competition to win and thus have always been measured in my expectations of the @GhanaBlackstars going into this tournament. However, this group was good enough to at least progress from the group stage”



“Seeing at firsthand how everyone worked tirelessly and not to achieve the minimum target coupled with the massive disappointment inflicted on fellow countrymen makes it even more difficult to take. Sorry alone will never be enough. We must together resolve to take ALL the necessary steps to reverse this unfortunate trend”



“‘It takes a village…’ and I hope in these moments, we find and resurrect the requisite behaviour required for us to navigate ourselves towards the desired destination. Our time will surely come, maybe sooner if we… manage to find the right formula to crack what seems an elusive puzzle”