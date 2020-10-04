Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars target Tariq Lamptey to feature for England U-21 this month

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Brighton and Hove Albion defender of Ghanaian descent, Tariq Lamptey has been called up by England for their U-21 European Championship qualifiers.



Lamptey is expected to feature when England U-21 face Turkey and Andora this month.



The 20-year-old is the team's first-choice right-back and was impressive in their last two games against Kosovo and Austria.



Lamptey is undecided on his international future with two options, Ghana and England.



Although he has represented the youth teams of the European country, he is still eligible to play for the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been trying to convince the talented right-back to opt for Ghana.



The Chelsea academy graduate was born in England to Ghanaian parents.

