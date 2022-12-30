Black Stars striker Benjamin Tetteh makes injury return

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker Benjamin Tetteh has returned to full training after more than four months out with a hamstring injury.



Tetteh trained with his teammates for the first time since sustaining the injury in the defeat to Sheffield United and his absence has been a huge blow for the club.



The 25-year-old could not make Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to the injury, having been named in the provisional list for the tournament.



The Ghanaian returned to training on Christmas Eve having stepped up his fitness work during the club's mid-season training camp in Antalya and is expected to be available for selection midway through January, providing there are no setbacks for the striker.



Tetteh has made nine appearances for Hull City this season in all competitions and provided three assists in the process.



Despite returning to first-team training, he is expected to miss his side's upcoming league games against Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic.