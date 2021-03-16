Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars still suffering from 1992 captaincy row – Koku Anyidoho

Black Stars squad

Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Koku Anyidoho claims the Black Stars is yet to recover from the captaincy row that rocked the team in 1992.



Mr. Anyidoho believes that the captaincy saga the team suffered in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal has created a lasting impact on the team which has led to divisions in the team.



He explained in a Starr FM interview that the disunity has since irreparably damaged the Black Stars.



"Whatever happened to us in Senegal 92 has eaten into the very fabric of the national team. How we are going to get out of what happened in Senegal. How Kwesi Appiah was stripped of the captaincy with the excuse that he could not speak French," he said.



"The things that happened on the field when Abedi was sent off. Everybody knew Tony Yeboah was deputy, but suddenly, the captain’s band was given to Tony Baffoe and it has gone on and on."



Ghana’s first major captaincy row was witnessed in the 1992 tournament when Kwasi Appiah was stripped off the captaincy and given to Abedi Pele.



The move by the management of the team brought disunity in the team’s camp with some players feeling jilted.



Things got worsened when Tony Baffoe was handed the captain armband in the absence of Pele, instead of the deputy, Tony Yeboah.