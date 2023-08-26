Black Stars squad for C.A.R will be solid - GFA General Secretary

Sports News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has revealed that the technical team of the Black Stars are tirelessly working to name a good squad for the game against the Central African Republic (CAR).



Ghana will host CAR in their final Group E game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The technical team which is led by Chris Hughton and assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani have been monitoring players in the local topflight and across Europe.



According to Mr Harrison Addo, he is confident they (the technical team) will announce a good team for the game.



“The technical team is working. For most people, it’s when the list comes out that they think the coaches have started work. They’ve been working. It’s a constant communication with the players," he told Citi Sports.



“They’ve been monitoring them and they’ve been following them. Both Didi and George Boateng, and then Chris himself. He’s been going around the players, talking to them, has been engaging with their medical teams and coaches as well.



“And so, when the date for the squad is to be announced is due, you see the work they’ve done at the background coming to the fore, and then we’ll proceed from," he added.



Ghana is currently leading Group E of the AFCON qualifiers with 9 points, followed by Angola in second place with 8 points.



The Central African Republic holds the third position with 7 points, while Madagascar, who has been eliminated, sits at the bottom with 2 points.



The Black Stars need a draw or a win to secure a place the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.