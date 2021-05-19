Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew targets AFCON glory in Cameroon

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has said the Black Stars have a good chance of winning the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Swansea City captain went to the last AFCON with the Black Stars as team captain having replaced Asamoah Gyan.



Although the West African giants progressed to the knockout stage, the team lost to Tunisia on penalties in the Round of 16 stage.



Having helped Ghana to secure qualification to the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon, Andre Ayew believes the Black Stars can finally end the decades-old title drought with good preparations and sacrifice.



"We have qualified for Cameroon and we have to prepare and be ready because we have a very good core now and with this core and a little guidance and sacrifice, we can finally achieve our aim,” the Swansea City captain told BBC Sport Africa.



Ghana last won the AFCON title in 1982 and has since gotten close but on several occasions have not achieved the desired goal.