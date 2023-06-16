Black Stars set to depart for Madagascar ahead of match

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

The Black Stars are scheduled to depart Ghana on Friday, June 16 to Madagascar for their penultimate match in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Black Stars will face Madagascar in an away fixture at Antananarivo in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Originally, the team was expected to travel to Madagascar on Thursday, but instead, they held their final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to a communiqué on the Ghana FA website, the Black Stars will now depart Accra on Friday for Antananarivo, where they will continue their preparations for the crucial qualifier against the Islanders.



“The Black Stars will depart Accra for Antananarivo on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.



“The team has been training in Accra for the past four days in preparation for the crucial qualifier against the Islanders,” a communiqué on the website of the Ghana FA said on Thursday evening.



Coach Chris Hughton and his team are determined to secure a victory against Madagascar this weekend, which would confirm their qualification for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



Currently, the Black Stars are leading Group E, ahead of the Central African Republic (7 points), Angola (5 points), and Madagascar (1 point).



A win against the Islanders would secure their qualification for the 2023 AFCON with a game to spare.





JNA/KPE