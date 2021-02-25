Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: GNA

Black Stars resume training ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Some of the home based players at training

The Senior National Team, the Black Stars will resume training on Thursday, February 25, ahead of the double Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier next month.



Coach Charles Akonnor on Wednesday, announced a list of 24 players to commence the next phase of the training programme.



The list is made up of 24 local-based players, with two foreign-based players.



Herein the full squad;



Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Mdedema SC)



Defenders: Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities)



Midfielders: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC)



Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United).



