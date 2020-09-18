Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Black Stars remains 6th on the continent on the latest FIFA ranking

The senior national team, the Black Stars has maintained its 6th position on the latest Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) ranking.



In a ranking released on Thursday, September 17, the Stars, picked 1,439 points to keep the 46th position in the world, and 6th on the African continent.



The Senior national team has been inactive on the international front due to the coronavirus pandemic, hence the being static in the ranking.



Ghana's senior female national team, Black Queens, placed 60th on the World stage and 4th in Africa.



The Black Stars' last batch of assignments remains a 2-0 home win over South Africa and a 1-0 away victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in November last year.



The four-time African champions would return to action, for the first time under a new coach, C.K Akonnor in November against Sudan, following the approval of the resumption dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.



Meanwhile, as part of preparations for their qualifying matches the Black Stars are expected to engage in international friendly matches next month.





