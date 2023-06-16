Black Stars ready for Madagascar trip on Friday after wrapping up training in Accra

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have today, Thursday, June 15, wrapped up training in Accra ahead of the trip to Madagascar.



The national team is expected to travel to Madagascar on Friday, June 16, to continue with preparations for the clash in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



“The Black Stars will depart Accra for Antananarivo on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.



“The team has been training in Accra for the past four days in preparation for the crucial qualifier against the Islanders,” a communiqué on the website of the Ghana FA said on Thursday evening.



Coach Chris Hughton and his Black Stars are eager to beat Madagascar this weekend to secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars are top of the Group E standings of the qualifiers ahead of the Central African Republic (7 points), Angola (5 points), and Madagascar (1 point).