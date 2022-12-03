Black Stars players whose careers might skyrocket after Qatar 2022

Sports News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following their opening day loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, the Blacks Stars needed a victory against South Korea to keep Ghanaians dreams of qualifying to the Round of 16 alive.



This was made possible by a goal from Mohammed Salisu and a brace by Mohammed Kudus to give the Ghana’s Black Stars a 3-2 win over South Korea.



This joy and hope of advancing to the Round of 16 was briefly snatched by a Luis Suarez-led Uruguay after Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored a brace to secure Uruguay’s win against Ghana and sent the Black Stars of Ghana packing back home.



Although Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s brace meant an early elimination from the FIFA World Cup tournament for the Black Stars, for some Black Stars players, the three games played was a doorway for more greatness.



Here is a list of Black Stars players whose career would advance after Qatar 2022.



Mohammed Kudus



Mohammed Kudus plays as a midfielder for Eredivisie club Ajax and the Ghana national soccer team, Black Stars. Mohammed Kudus was named in the FIFA World Cup team of week two following his inspiring performance against South Korea on Monday.



The 22-year-old scored twice as the Black Stars claimed their first win of the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.



Reports are that after the Ghana-South Korea game, European soccer teams like Liverpool, PSV, Everton and even Barcelona are in a fierce race to sign him.







Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim plays as a centre-back for Premier League club, Southampton and the Ghana national team, Blacks Stars. Salisu started his senior career with Valladolid, featuring for the reserve side before making his first team debut in 2019.



At the FIFA 2022 World Cup, Mohammed Salisu came into the limelight after he secured Ghana’s first goal against South Korea in the tense 3-2 win for the Black Stars at the Education City Stadium.



His goal makes him the first Ghana Black Stars defender to ever score in a World Cup tournament. Although no team has publicly made advances towards him, it is speculated that his performance at the World Cup would create more opportunities for him.









Ati Zigi



Black Star and FC St. Gallen goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, is the third on the list. The outstanding goalkeeper has represented Ghana at the under-17 and under-20 levels. He has been to two African Cup of Nations but featured in none.



When he had his chance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ati Zigi proved that he is a force to reckon with. Many sports pundits have argued that the Black Stars would have conceded many more goals but for Ati Zigi who kept the goalpost almost impenetrable.



Although not confirmed, reports are that his performance at the World Cup would secure him a spot as Ghana’s first goalkeeper and land him more international deals.







EAN/ESA