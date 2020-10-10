Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Black Stars players were poor against Mali - Frimpong Manso

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko, coach Frimpong Manso has attributed Ghana's defeat to Mali to poor performance on the part of the players.



The Black Stars lost 3-0 to Mali in CK Akonnor's first game in charge of the team.



Hamari Toure, El Bilal Toure and Amadou Haidara scored the goals for the Malians to record this resounding victory over the Black Stars to get their revenge in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Frimpong Manso defended CK Akonnor's decision to leave some experienced players in the team as his recent call-up was dominated by a lot of debutants.



"Its a formation the players are used to in their various clubs, so it is not something new to them. Some players are fading out so we need to bring new boys on board to fit it."



He blamed the team's humiliating defeat on the part of the lateral defenders which he described as a recurring problem in the team.



"Our lateral defenders did not impress me at all still the lateral defenders problem we used to complain about still exists".



Frimpong Manso has appealed to the public to support Ghana coach Akonnor in his subsequent matches.



"Its too early to say that coach CK Akunnor is not capable of handling the national team, it's just one match he has played.Let have patience for him and support him."



Ghana will take on Qatar in their next friendly game on Monday.

