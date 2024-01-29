Black Stars players were paid $21,000 as appearance fee for 2021 AFCON - Report

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has emerged that the Black Stars players who made the cut for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations received $21,000 each even before they could officially kick a ball in the tournament held in Cameroon



The revelation was made by ace sports journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu on Friday, January 26, 2024.



Speaking on funding of the Black Stars, Kankam Boadu disclosed that the Black Stars players lack motivation because they have been overpampered.



He noted that the team lacks motivation as players enjoy a great amount of funds compared to their club side.



“In the 2021 AFCON, every player was given $21000 as an appearance fee. The players received the money even before they could kick a ball. The Black Stars players are businessmen but you guys don’t see it. If a player gets $21,000 for just two weeks after leaving his club, what motivation will he have for the tournament. They get $500 for as per diem” he said.



Kankam Boadu was part of a panel discussing Ghana’s humiliating exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



Chris Hughton was appointed Ghana's head coach in March 2023 after serving as Technical Advisor for a year.



He took charge of 12 games in his almost one-year duration as Ghana coach, winning four games, drawing four and losing four.