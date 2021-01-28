Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players vow to win next AFCON

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

There is a resolve among the current crop of Black Stars players to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, a member of the team has revealed.



It has been some thirty-eight years since a JJ Rawlings inspired team won Ghana’s fourth AFCON in Libya.



Over the years, the team has tried, albeit unsuccessfully to add to their trophy collection.



The past seven editions of the tournaments have seen Ghana miss out on the semi-final once which was the 2019 edition where the team got kicked out in the round of 16 stage.



In an interview with Citi FM, Boakye-Yiadom said the impression he gets from his conversation with his colleagues is that they are determined to end the trophy drought.



To achieve this feat, Boakye-Yiadom believes the team must unite and be disciplined.



“I have been telling my guys that Ghana will win the AFCON and when they ask me why I tell them it is because the players feel enough is enough and it is time for us to win it. Whenever I speak or chat with the boys, most of them say that this time no joke and we should win the cup. And if you have this unity and drive, you can succeed. What you need is unity and discipline,” he said.



To play in the tournament, Ghana must first beat South Africa and Sao Tome Principe in March.



The team will play South Africa and Sao Tome Principe on March 22 and March 30 respectively in their Group C fixtures of the African Cup of Nations Qualification.





The 32-team tournament is expected to be held in Cameroon next year.