Black Stars players hit with coronavirus expected to return to training this week

Black Stars players who were hit with coronavirus while on international duty will return to training this week.



Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo and Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah all tested positive after Ghana's international friendlies against Mali and Qatar two weeks ago.



Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban was hospitalized after he contracted the virus while German-based Kassim Nuhu also tested positive for the deadly virus as well as Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah.



Turkey-based Joseph Larweh Attamah has also recovered after initially testing positive for the novel virus.



The seven players are expected to resume full-scale training at their respective clubs after making positive recoveries in the last couple of days.



The players contracted COVID-19 after featuring in Ghana's international doubleheaders against Mali and Qatar in Antalya, Turkey two weeks ago.



They reported to their respective clubs with the virus, forcing the Ghana FA to issue a statement to clarify the safety precaution adopted by the association.



"We are informed that some of our Black Stars players have tested positive for the coronavirus following their involvement in Ghana’s friendly games against Mali (October 09) and Qatar (October 12)," the GFA, which has come under heavy criticism in the wake of the positive cases, said in a statement released on its official website earlier.



"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) contingent adhered to all the strict Covid-19 protocols, before, during and after our stay in Turkey. A minimum of three tests were conducted on players, technical and management team members during the training camp in Antalya.



"The first test was conducted 24 hours prior to the game against Mali where one team official tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group.



"With just about an hour to the start of the game against Mali, the Ghana team doctors, together with Turkish health officials conducted another round of tests in the dressing rooms of both Ghana and Mali before kick-off."

