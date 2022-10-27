Black Stars players have much belief in Andre Ayew - Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sporting CP winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed total belief in Black Stars captain Andre Ayew ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winner.



Ghana has been housed in Group H at the Mundial against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The West African powerhouse will open its World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



In an interview, the former Ghana U-20 star hailed the Al Sadd star for his leadership qualities, saying he is an important player to the Black Stars.



"Andre Ayew is very important to us. We have so much belief in him" he told Ghanasoccernet said after Wednesday's Champions League clash between Sporting and Tottenham in London.



"The unity is so much, so I think with the team we are going to be good. We are going to make it out of the group."



The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.



Issahaku helped Sporting earn a point at Tottenham to remain in contention to advance to the next stage of the Champions League going into the last matchday.



The World Cup will start on November 20, with the Black Stars' first game scheduled for November 24.



Both Ayew and Issahaku have been included in Ghana's provisional squad and will make the final list for the tournament.