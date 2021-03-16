Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars players did not help Muntari in Brazil fiasco – Agyemang Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said Black Stars players including himself did not help Sulley Ali Muntari in Brazil's fiasco.



Muntari was sacked from the camp of the Black Stars together with Kevin-Prince Boateng during the tournament in 2014 due to indiscipline.



The former AC and Inter Milan midfielder has not represented the national team since 2014.



According to Agyemang Badu, Muntari always stood up for his teammates who never backed him up in public.



"I think as players we did not help Sulley Muntari in some situations."



"I am also guilty I cannot exclude myself."



"Most of the time he stood up for the team."



"However, we never mentioned it when we were out of camp."



"He would receive all the bashing because everyone is looking out for himself."



"I need to be real because there are times when it really hurts me," he revealed on Citi Tv’s The Tracker.



Badu recently announced his retirement from international duty after making 78 appearances for Ghana and scoring 11 goals in the process.