Black Stars players depart to join clubs in Europe after AFCON qualifiers

The four-times African champions sit top of Group C despite the defeat on Tuesday

The foreign-based players of the Black Stars have left the team to join their clubs in Europe and in North America after the doubleheader AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.



Ghana disappointingly lost to Sudan in Omdurman to delay their qualification to the Nations Cup in 2022 despite a first-leg victory in Cape Coast.



The Black Stars who were hoping to seal qualification with a draw at least, saw their objective crushed after Mohamed Abdelrahman's injury-time winner for Sudan.



The team made of several foreign players, with majority plying their trades in Europe will disperse for their clubs as the international break for the year ends today.



The two local players in the team, Fatau Dauda and Christopher Nettey are also expected to join their respective clubs when they arrive in Ghana today.



The Black Stars will qualify for Cameroon 2022 when they beat or draw against South Africa in March in Johannesburg.



