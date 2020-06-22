Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Black Stars players are not money conscious - Alfred Duncan

Ghana international, Alfred Duncan has revealed that the current crop of players for the national are hungry for success and rubbished claims that they are money conscious.



The Black Stars have one of their worse tournament in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt following a quarter-final elimination by Tunisia.



The development prolonged Ghana’s wait for a trophy at senior international level since 1982.



The current generation of Black Stars players, have been often tagged as money conscious and not too keen to help end the trophy drought for Ghana.



Duncan who made his Black Stars debut under Kwesi Appiah in November 2012 has described the situation as frustrating but disagrees with claims the players don’t really care.



The 27 year old who is currently contracted to Italian side Fiorentina says winning a trophy for the nation is a conversation that features prominently whenever the players converse.



“Obviously it’s something that is very frustrating because most at times, even when we are not at camp and we are in our various clubs, sometimes we get the opportunity to talk to some of the players, (and) it’s something we talk about the most,” Duncan told Citi FM in an interview.



“It’s something we also have in mind because most of the players also want to be great like the likes of Abedi Pele…obviously we used to hear about them.



“Even having our team manager Stephen Appiah next to us, you also feel like I will like to win something with the national team or you want to get to the level where the old players got to that made that what they are today; that got them the names they have today,” he concluded.



Alfred Duncan has 8 caps for Ghana after making his debut in November 2012.

