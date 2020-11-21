Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars newboy Tarique Fosu wants to help Ghana end AFCON trophy drought

Ghana winger Tarique Fosu has revealed that his greatest ambition is to help the Black Stars end their long wait for an AFCON trophy.



Fosu earned his first cap with Ghana last month in the friendly against Mali and has gone on to make four appearances, including featuring in the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.



England born forward is one of the newcomers to have impressed coach C.K Akonnor since making his debut.



"I think it was great to get the chance to play for Ghana," he told GFA media. "My debut delayed a bit because of COVID-19 but when the call came for me to travel to Turkey to play in the International friendly, I was very happy.



'It came in quite late but when the coach called me to come, I said I was very happy to come and I spoke to him before and I’m happy that he gave me the chance to perform and show my qualities."



The Black Stars need a point to qualify for the next AFCON in Cameroon.



The Brentford attacker is confident the country will qualify for the competition is 2022, but his dream will be to win the tournament.



"I want to win trophies, bring trophies back home and try to help the team as much as possible to bring a trophy to people back home," said Fosu.

