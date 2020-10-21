Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars newbie Alexander Djiku discloses personal Ghana ambitions

Alexander Djiku has set his sights on helping Ghana to end their trophy drought as well as make a mark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Djiku was handed his debut Ghana invitation for the for two friendlies against Mali and Qatar last week.



The versatile Strasbourg player won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his impressive display in both games.



The 26-year-old is already dreaming big after claiming that winning the next AFCON is his major target.



The former SM Caen ace also revealed his desire to help the team qualify for the 2022 global football fiesta in Qatar.



“First, it will obviously be necessary to qualify for the CAN in 2022 and then, why not win it? The Black Stars are often placed but they have never won a trophy (note: they won four CAN but the last time was in 1982).”



“They were semi-finalists (2012, 2013, 2017), in the final (2010, 2015), so it's a major goal. Afterwards, we will also have to think about the World Cup in 2022. I remember their saga in South Africa in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals ... Why not do the same type of course again?

