Black Stars needs a strikers’ coach – Ghana legend Dan Owusu

Sports News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Dan Owusu has called on the domestic football governing body (GFA) to introduce a strikers coach to the Black Stars technical team.



Since Gyan's exclusion from the team in 2019, the Black Stars have had difficulty replacing the 37-year-old, with several players failing to fill his position.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the three-time Ghana Premier League goal king winner asserted it is about time the Ghana FA include a strikers’ coach in the technical team to help solve the goal-scoring problems in recent times.



“It will be prudent to get a strikers’ coach in the Black Stars team. Truth be told, the team lack firepower upfront and it is about time we turn attention to some former strikers to help solve the team’s goal-scoring problems”



“I suggested this years ago but everyone turn a death ear to it. I believe this is the time. I availed myself to help solve this scoring problem but I was never given the chance in the national team. I’m old now and can’t hold this striker’s coach position but I believe we’ve some top former strikers who can step in to support, provided they are given the chance”



“When you go to Europe, they use to employ strikers coach but that is not happening in Ghana and other African countries which is bad. We are the resource personnel to the national team because we’ve been there before, Ghana has produced top strikers like myself, Willie Klutse, and George Alhassan, and these are the people who could have helped the various national teams in terms of scoring”



“We have the likes of Asamoah Gyan and others who are not playing, I think it is about time we tap into their ideas to help solve this scoring problem,” he said.