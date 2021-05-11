Black Stars need quality to be successful - Bernhard Lippert

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Technical Director for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Bernhard Lippert, beleives the Black Stars will need more quality players to play attractive football and be successful in major tournaments.



Ghana have wrapped up their qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in March finishing as Group C winners with 13 points.



However, the team was criticized by many for the boring football exhibited by the team.



With the team charged to win the upcoming tournament in Cameroon next year and play in the semis of the 2022 World Cup, Mr Lippert believes playing more attractive football could be the key to success for the senior national team, the Black Stars.



“We have to get used to [the players] and find a final squad, and we also have to establish this team," he told Citi Sports.



"If we really want to qualify for the World Cup and be successful in the Afcon, we have to get a little bit more quality and we have to play more successful and maybe also more attractive football,” he added.



Caf and FIFA in a joint statement postponed the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to September 2021.



The qualifying campaign was due to start in June 2021, but a statement from FIFA said they were forced to take the decision because of “the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure optimal playing conditions for all teams.”



The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted in Russia.