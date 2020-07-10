Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars must stay discipline to win AFCON - Baffour Gyan

Baffour Gyan is Asamoah Gyan's elder brother

Former Ghana international, Baffour Gyan believes hard work and player discipline is the only thing that can help the country end the long absence of trophy.



Ghana, a four-times Afcon winner have struggled to win the continent's most prestigious tournament since 1982.



The country has come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tasked CK Akonnor to win the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon.



But according to him, players must hard work and discipline as the country seek to end the 38 years trophy drought.



"I think hard work and discipline can help win the Africa Cup of Nations," he told Asempa FM.



"We tried winning it during my playing days but we could not achieve what we were expected to achieve."



He also admonished that players must be allowed to play of the Black Stars for years in order to help build a winsome side.



"Players must not come to the Black Stars anyhow," he said. "We must have the purpose of inviting them to play for the country.



"During our time, we hard senior players that we all looked up to so before they leave, we are well trained and acquainted to replace them.



"For me, once we are planning to win the Afcon, this must be taken into consideration and I believe we can win it," he added.



Baffour was a Gyan is a regular for Ghana and was part of the Ghana squad at the 2004 Summer Olympics.



On 18 November 2007, he scored for Ghana in their 2-0 win against Togo in the Pre-2008 African Cup of Nations Tournament held in Accra, Ghana.



He scored 4 goals in 25 International games for Ghana.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.